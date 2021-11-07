BJP National Executive Committee Meeting Underway

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Committee Meeting is underway in Delhi today. This is the first such meet since the pandemic broke out.

The meeting started with party president, J P Nadda delivering his address. Veteran leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi joined the meeting virtually. Party top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also present in the meet. The meeting is expectedly for discussing strategy for next year’s elections in five states.

124 National Executives are attending the meet including Union Minister’s Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr. S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Apart from that, several chief ministers and national executives are expected to join virtually.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Under the dynamic leadership of Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi ji & @BJP4India National President Sri @JPNadda ji, we pledge to rededicate ourselves to strengthen the party to meet future challenges & protect Indian values. We’re committed to Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, in his speech said, “BJP National Executive Committee meeting has been inaugurated by PM Modi and party president JP Nadda. All participants at the meeting were registered digitally. Around 342 people are taking part in this meeting today”.

Referring to BJP president J P Nadda’s speech, Mr. Pradhan said that people in West Bengal had expressed their faith in PM Modi and the party will stand with the people. Speaking about various initiatives of the government, he referred to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also spoke about the government’s efforts against the pandemic, saying, “When Covid came no one in the world knew how to handle it. Modi Ji constituted a task force for vaccines, and today we can see the result. Within 9 months, 1 billion doses were inoculated. WHO also approved made in India vaccine ‘Covaxin‘”, as quoted by ANI.

Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman, in her speech, extended support towards the BJP workers in West Bengal, mentioning that the state had seen too much political violence. Speaking on the political resolution placed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she said that 2081 people in J&K lost their lives in terrorism related incidents between 2004 and 2014, while between 2014 and 2021, 239 civilians died, adding that J&K is moving towards developmental works.

She also informed ANI about the topics of discussion in today’s meeting, saying, India’s vaccination achievement, climate change initiatives, ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme and how India’s youth are now employment generators were discussed.

ANI report that BL Santhosh, BJP national general secretary (organization) will expectedly hold a meeting with participants of the national executive meet after PM Modi’s address regarding the polls in five states. Meanwhile, Ashwani Sharma, Punjab BJP president has said that the party will contest on all seats in the upcoming state assembly elections.

This is a developing story. For more updates, keep visiting.

ALSO READ: Suspected Crude Bomb Found Along Assam-Mizoram Border