BJP National Executive Meet: Assembly Polls Likely To Be Top Agenda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its national executive meeting on Sunday in the national capital. The meeting will see the participation of senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a hybrid meeting starting 10 am, some leaders will be present physically, while others will attend virtually. The meeting will be conducted in two sessions and BJP president JP Nadda will deliver the opening remarks, while PM Modi is likely to deliver the valedictory address.

The meeting assumes significance as seven states are likely to go to assembly polls next year. Of these, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Manipur have BJP governments, while Punjab is the only Congress-ruled state.

The meeting is likely to discuss the party’s mixed performance in the recently held bypolls for three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats across 13 states. Although in Assam, the saffron party bagged all five assembly constituencies.

Besides, party leaders during the national executive, are also likely to laud the central government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.