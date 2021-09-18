BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal for Rajya Sabha polls from Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday nominated Union minister of Ayush and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the Rajya Sabha by-election scheduled to be held on October 4.

While Sonowal, who is the incumbent Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, will be the nominee for the seat that has fallen vacant from Assam.

In Assam, the by-poll was necessitated after BJP member Biswajit Daimary resigned from the Upper house.

Daimary is now the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The BJP also nominated Minister of State L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh.

Five of the six Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after the resignation of members from West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Murugan will be the party’s nominee for the vacancy that has arisen in Madhya Pradesh.

