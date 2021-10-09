BJP President JP Nadda to Begin 2-Day Manipur Visit from Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Manipur from Saturday as the Northeastern state gears up for the assembly elections likely to take place early next year. The BJP president will arrive at Imphal Airport today at 12 noon, from where he will proceed towards a booth president’s residence at Utlou village and is expected to reach by 1.15 PM.

Thereafter, the BJP President will address a public meeting in the village at 2.30 PM, his office said.

On Sunday, Nadda will begin his day by visiting Shri Govindajee Temple at 8.15 AM and will inaugurate the BJP office in Imphal at 11 AM. His final engagement of the tour will be an interaction with achievers and prominent celebrities at the City Convention Centre at 3.30 PM.

Chief minister N Biren Singh, on Friday, carried out an inspection of the venues ahead of Nadda’s visit. “Went out for an on-site inspection of the preparation for Shri @JPNadda Ji’s visit to Manipur. The people are eagerly waiting to give a rousing welcome to Shri JP Nadda Ji,” Singh tweeted.

The chief minister was accompanied by fellow BJP leader Sambit Patra during the inspection.

Manipur is among five states where assembly elections will take place around February-March 2022, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab being the other four. Of the four other states, the BJP is in power in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa, while the Congress governs Punjab.

