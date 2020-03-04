BJP Rajya Sabha candidate tomorrow

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Wednesday said that the party candidate for the coming Rajya Sabha Election will be finalised on Thursday (March 5). Dass also said that the party is yet to take the final call on the candidature of Bhubaneswar Kalita.

Speaking on the coalition with Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF, Dass said, “We have decided to give one of the Rajya Sabha seat to BPF. But we have not yet finalised the alliance with BPF in the coming BTC election.” The party will take the final call on the alliance with BPF in the BTC election only after the three-member committee submits its report.

It may be mentioned here that out of seven Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, three will fall vacant on April 9. Two are represented by Congress MPs who later switched to BJP- Sanjay Singh and Bhubaneswar Kalita. The lone BPF leader Biswajit Daimary represents the other seat.