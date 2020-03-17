BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for BTC polls

The Assam State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday evening released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The list included the names of five candidates for five constituencies.

The BJP has fielded William Narzary from the 5-Saraibil (ST) constituency, Bibhuti Borgayari from 80-Dotoma (ST) constituency, Kabita Basumatary from 12-Salakati (ST), Alok Basumatary from 13-Chirang (ST) constituency and Arjun Daimary from 34-Khaling Duar (ST) constituency.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP also announced that they have cancelled the candidature of 17-Sobaijhar (ST) constituency which was declared on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that the BTC elections are scheduled to be held on April 4.