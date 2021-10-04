BJP Releases Candidates’ List For Assam Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the candidates’ list for the upcoming byelections for the five seats, scheduled to be held on October 30.

The BJP will field former AIUDF MLA who shifted to the saffron party last month, Phani Talukdar in Bhapanipur constituency of Kokrajhar district, while in Mariani four-time MLA Kurmi who represented Congress in the same questioning quit the party soon after BJP formed the government for the second time in the state. Sushanta Borgohain who too quit the Congress and joined the BJP will fight the bypolls from the Thowra constituency in Jorhat.

The Election Commission of India has announced that the last date of filing nomination papers is October 8, the date for scrutiny is October 11, and the date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 13. The poll is on October 30, and the counting is on November 2, 2021.

The death of Tamulpur and Gossaigaon legislators and the resignation of the legislators from Bhabanipur, Mariani, and Thowra necessitated the bypolls.

The Election Commission has already enforced the model code of conduct in these districts.