BJP Releases Candidates List For Third Phase Of Assam Polls

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met on March 13 and decided the candidates list for the ensuing third phase of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam. The list of candidates and constituencies was released on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the BJP CEC
The complete list of the candidates and constituencies are:
- Salmara South: Ashadul Islam
- Dhubri: Debamoy Sanyal
- Golakganj: Ashwini Roy Sarkar
- Bilasipara West: Dr. Abu Bakkar Siddique
- Bilasipara East: Ashok Singhi
- Bijni: Ajay Kumar Roy
- Dudhnai (ST): Shyamjit Rabha
- Jaleswar: Osman Goni
- Sorbhog: Prof. Sankar Chandra Das
- Jania: Shahidul Islam
- Baghbar: Hasinaraa Khatun
- Palasbari: Hemang Thakuria
- Dispur: Atul Bora
- Gauhati East: Siddhartha Bhattacharjee
- Hajo: Suman Haripriya
- Barkhety: Narayan Deka
- Dharmapur: Chandramohan Patowary