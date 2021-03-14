Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

BJP Releases Candidates List For Third Phase Of Assam Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met on March 13 and decided the candidates list for the ensuing third phase of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam. The list of candidates and constituencies was released on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the BJP CEC

The complete list of the candidates and constituencies are:

  1.  Salmara South: Ashadul Islam
  2. Dhubri: Debamoy Sanyal
  3. Golakganj: Ashwini Roy Sarkar
  4. Bilasipara West: Dr. Abu Bakkar Siddique
  5. Bilasipara East: Ashok Singhi
  6. Bijni: Ajay Kumar Roy
  7. Dudhnai (ST): Shyamjit Rabha
  8. Jaleswar: Osman Goni
  9. Sorbhog: Prof. Sankar Chandra Das
  10. Jania: Shahidul Islam
  11. Baghbar: Hasinaraa Khatun
  12. Palasbari: Hemang Thakuria
  13. Dispur: Atul Bora
  14. Gauhati East: Siddhartha Bhattacharjee
  15. Hajo: Suman Haripriya
  16. Barkhety: Narayan Deka
  17. Dharmapur: Chandramohan Patowary
