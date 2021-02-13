BJP Set To Sweep Assam Polls: CM Sonowal

During the last day of the Assam assembly session Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the ruling BJP government will have a sweeping win at the 2021 assembly elections.

Refuting allegations of providing benefits to citizens under various schemes, the Chief Minister asserted that governance cannot be done by mere creation of beneficiaries.

Sonowal commented on many developmental activities that the BJP government has undertaken or successfully completed.

Furthermore, the minister said that even in the sub-inspector’s recruitment examination question paper leak, the government and the law enforcement agencies have taken strict action and even filed a charge sheet with 89 days.

Meanwhile, today’s session proceedings were conducted in the new Assembly building complex. The complex construction is underway. It is coming up on a 10-acre plot, with a floor area of 3,61,000 sq ft at a total cost of Rs.235 crores.

The new Assembly complex will comprise four buildings that includes a two-storied Assam Legislative Assembly Building, a fifteen storied Annexe I Building that will be the tallest in the entire northeast region, a three-storied Annexe II Building and a one-storied Sub-Station Building.