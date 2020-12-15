BJP Spokesperson Baijayant Panda To Visit Guwahati

National vice president and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baijayant Panda will visit Guwahati on Wednesday.

He will address several meetings in Guwahati and will also address a press conference on Thursday at 2 pm.

From 12 pm onwards Baijayant will address a BJP meeting with party leaders in the State BJP office and from 2 pm he will address another meeting at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Panda will hold a meeting with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal later on the day.

He will stay at Prasanti Lodge in Kamakhya.