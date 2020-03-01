BJP to contest BTR election alone

By Pratidin Bureau
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Minister Bhabesh Kalita on Sunday said that the party to contest and win the BTR election without a coalition.

Reportedly, a meeting had held at the residence of CM Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati in this regard where the party had taken the decision to contest in the upcoming BTR election alone.

Kalita added, we will contest the upcoming election alone and surely we will get a better result this time and a 3-member panel also has formed in today’s meet.

It may be stated that the panel is formed with Minister Bhabesh Kalita, MP Dilip Saikia, and Ashwini Roy.

Moreover, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP President Ranjit Dass along with a few more BJP leaders were present at the meet held today.

