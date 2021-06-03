BJP To Give New Responsibilities To Sarbananda Sonowal: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that taking into account the preceding chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s past experiences at the state and Centre level, the top BJP leadership will now give new responsibilities to him.

However, the Chief Minister said that he is not aware of the party leadership’s plans on the responsibilities decided for Sonowal.

The Chief Minister said at a press conference, “When Sonowal and I had our last meeting with Naddaji (BJP president J P Nadda), he told us that Himanta will be the chief minister for the next five years while Sonowal will be given a new responsibility. I believe the central leadership will take a decision about Sonowal.”

To a question on the speculation that Sonowal may be inducted into the cabinet of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Dr. Sarma said this in reply.

He further stated that Sonowal’s experience as a former chief minister and a former Union minister will be definitely used by the party.

Dr. Sarma said, “There are many ways to assign responsibilities.” He also added that being the prime minister is a responsibility, so is being a chief minister or a central minister or a district president of the party.