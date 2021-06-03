Top StoriesAssam

BJP To Give New Responsibilities To Sarbananda Sonowal: CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
108

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that taking into account the preceding chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s past experiences at the state and Centre level, the top BJP leadership will now give new responsibilities to him.

However, the Chief Minister said that he is not aware of the party leadership’s plans on the responsibilities decided for Sonowal.

The Chief Minister said at a press conference, “When Sonowal and I had our last meeting with Naddaji (BJP president J P Nadda), he told us that Himanta will be the chief minister for the next five years while Sonowal will be given a new responsibility. I believe the central leadership will take a decision about Sonowal.”

Related News

Mobile Boat Clinic Comes Up In Majuli

Delhi HC Summons Ramdev Over Patanjali’s Coronil

Acquisition Of US Predator Drone: Indian Navy Approaches…

War Against Drugs: Over 450 Drug Peddlers Held In Assam So…

Also Read: NE States Must Adhere To Its 7 Sisters Characteristics: CM Sarma

To a question on the speculation that Sonowal may be inducted into the cabinet of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Dr. Sarma said this in reply.

He further stated that Sonowal’s experience as a former chief minister and a former Union minister will be definitely used by the party.

Dr. Sarma said, “There are many ways to assign responsibilities.” He also added that being the prime minister is a responsibility, so is being a chief minister or a central minister or a district president of the party.

Also Read: Decision On HS Exam After CBSE Announces Modalities: Himanta Biswa Sarma
You might also like
Assam

Lockdown Likely To be Extended for a Week: Himanta

Assam

Himanta Should Apologize: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha

Assam

COVID-19 Assam: 226 new cases recorded, active cases climbs to 2508

National

Senior Kerala Congress Leader Passes Away

Top Stories

Chhattisgarh: 5 Security Personnel Killed, Dozens Injured in Naxal Attack

Top Stories

India Records New High Of 3.49 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, 2,767 Deaths

Comments
Loading...