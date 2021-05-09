BJP To Stake Claim To Form Assam Govt Today

By Pratidin Bureau
After the declaration of the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on Sunday noon, the BJP led coalition will meet Governor Jagdish Mukhi to stake claim to form the government.

As per reports, the meeting with the governor will be held at around 4 pm this evening.

The fate of Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonowal, both contenders for the CM’s post will be sealed today. The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister will take place on Monday.

Speculations have revealed across most media outlets and sources that senior cabinet minister Dr. Sarma will be crowned as the next chief minister of the state, while, Sonowal will be pushed towards the union ministry.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar along with two central observers, party general secretary Arun Singh, National Organizing Secretary B L Santosh and vice president Baijyant Jay Panda will be present along with the newly elected BJP MLAs of the state.

The final call that has been long pending for a week since the declaration of the Assembly elections results will be announced shortly.

