BJP Tries To Distract People Over Assam Accord: AASU

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya raised the question as to why Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala has not been awarded distinguished dignity by the government. AASU raised the question on the occasion of 69th Silpi Divas celebrated at Dipila.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhattacharyya said that the people of Assam should not scare off the government’s lure of bringing division amongst the people. The Assam movement was started from Darrang and therefore we seek guardianship of the people of Darrang.

Hitting out the BJP government, the AASU Adviser also said that the government has tried to distract the people and the Assam finance minister has given the wrong statement in the Assam Legislative Assembly and tried to confuse the people.

He asked the finance minister to read the Assam Accord adding that it has been clearly mentioned in the accord about 1971. Bhattacharyya asked Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonowal to seek forgiveness from people for telling lie in the sacred assembly.

Asking the BJP not to make fun of the agitation, Bhattacharyya said that the people in and around the Chief Minister have come from Congress and now they said that Congress has staged protests against CAA.

He also stated that the state will be saved only if the people will be conscious or else the Assam will become Bangladesh.