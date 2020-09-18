Top StoriesNational

BJP Vice Prez Tests COVID+

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
50

BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday night tested positive for coronavirus.

Sahasrabuddhe tested negative for the virus last Friday, following which he attended the monsoon session of Parliament.

In a tweet, he said, “Last Friday, I had got examined and was tested negative hence attended Parliament. But last night, I had a headache and mild fever, got examined and have tested positive for COVID-19”.

“Operating under strict protocols and medication as advised by doctors! Those interacted with me may please consult doctors,” he added.

