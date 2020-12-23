BJP Will Get 103-104 Seats in Assembly Polls: Ranjit Dass

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass on Wednesday said that they will get 103-104 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. He said that the saffron party will get 12 seats in the Barak valley and that is final.

Addressing the executive meeting at Karimganj starting today, the BJP President said that they will leave 10-12 seats for AIUDF-Congress and that is their resolution. “The people of the state have accepted BJP and it is for the love and affection of the people that the party is successful to win in all the election, be it BTC or the Tiwa election,” said Dass.

He further stated that the party continued its winning streak in Barak since 1991. “The people of Assam cast their votes logically not emotionally urging the parties or organizations who are misleading the people to come forward in the executive meeting,” added Das.

The two-day executive meeting was inaugurated today at Karimganj in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.