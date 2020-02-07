BJP will once again form government in Assam: Hagrama

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday said the BJP will once again form the government in Assam in 2021. Addressing the gathering at Kokrajhar to celebrate the signing of historic Bodo Accord, Mohilary said, “I want to assure the Prime Minister that BJP will once again form the government in the State in 2021.”

He also thanked the Prime Minister for making the historic third Bodo Accord a reality. Mohilary also said that PM Narendra Modi led BJP government has initiated several schemes for the development of the BTAD area.

It may be mentioned here that the PM was given a grand welcome by lakhs of Bodo people. Hundreds of Bodo boys and girls also performed their traditional dances and songs. The Jangkhritai Pwthar in Kokrajhar is packed to the brim with enthusiastic Bodo people to witness the historic moment. The Assam government has announced a public holiday in the four BTAD districts – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.