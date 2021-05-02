BJP Will Retain Assam: CM Sonowal

By Pratidin Bureau
Ahead of poll results, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed confidence that the BJP will come back to power in Assam after trends suggested that the saffron party is on lead.

“As per the trends, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam with United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL),” he told a news agency.

“This is the result of the support of the people. We have to wait till the vote-counting is complete but the trend shows that the people are on our side,” he added.

Early trends show Sonowal leading in Majuli constituency while his opponent Congress’s Rajib Lochan Pegu is trailing.

Notably, according to exit polls, the BJP will retain power in Assam for the second consecutive term.

The counting of votes is currently underway for 126 seats.

