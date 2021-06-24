BJP Will Win 300+ Seats In UP Assembly Polls Next Year: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that the BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming assembly polls next year.

“We will go amid the public with the work we have done. I am confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections,” he told during Express e-Adda show of The Indian Express.

During the show, the chief minister spoke on various topics including ‘Love Jihad’, COVID-19, and the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections.

On the controversial ‘Love Jihad’, he said, “Karnataka HC also passed an order on it. We arrested 2 people recently who were targeting kids and women…Nearly 100 such cases were seen across the state.”

He also said that law is applicable to all citizens of the state.

On the decision to conduct Panchayat polls amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19, he said, “It was said that Covid-19 spread in UP because of Panchayat elections. Some said that a case of murder must be registered against the Election Commission. I want to ask..were there any elections in Maharashtra or Delhi, was there a Kumbh there?”

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is scheduled to be held in the month of February through March 2022.

The term of current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 14 March 2022.