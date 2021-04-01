BJP Will Win Over 75 Seats: Ex MoS Rajen Gohain

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government in Assam by winning more than 75 seats in the state, said former Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Rajen Gohain after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon during the second phase of elections in Assam on Thursday.

“BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the first phase. In the second phase too, we will get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the government in the state with more than 75 seats,” said BJP leader Gohain.

Polling is underway in Assam for the second phase of assembly elections and COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed at various polling booths.

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 10.51 per cent till 9.30 am across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress.

The BJP-led alliance includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF).

The election in the second phase includes 15 assembly seats in the Barak Valley. In the 2016 polls, BJP had bagged eight seats – six from Cachar district and two from bordering Karimganj district, which shares a boundary with Bangladesh.

Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the election. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters.

Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)