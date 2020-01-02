BJP Won’t Allow Foreigners to Enter Assam: Ranjit Dass

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass on Thursday said that 42 lakhs party workers won’t let a single Bangladeshi to enter Assam.

Jibing on Congress, Dass said that they are doing politics in the name of martyrs’ adding that the party who has imported the Bangladeshis has no right to protest.

“Congress has given land patta to the illegal immigrants in the char area for which the indigenous people are suffering. Under the new land policy, BJP will not give an inch of land to the illegal infiltrators and if anyone commits suicide also, BJP will not bother. If anyone protest by sleeping in the Assembly, we won’t bother,” said the BJP President while addressing a press conference here today.

Talking about the Chabua incident of displaying the black flag, Dass said that Congress has preplanned to create issues adding that we don’t have problems if anyone shows black flag to us.

He also said that there is some complicacy in diving the foreigners as there is an international process and therefore, it needs time. Regarding the citizenship of foreigners, Dass said that it is not yet known as how many foreigners’ will get citizenship and it will come to know after they will call for application.

Dass further stated that the economy of Bangladesh has increased so why will they come to Assam.

He also reiterated that the protests have impacted on the tourism sector as well.