BJP Won’t Move Back an inch on CAA: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on Congress and opposition over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) against which the country has seen violent protests over several weeks.

Shah promised that the BJP will not move back an inch over the amended citizenship law.

Addressing a rally supporting the Citizenship Act, Shah said that even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on the issue of CAA. You can spread as much misinformation as you want.

Challenging the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi for debate, Shah said, “Rahul Baba kanoon padha hai toh kahin par bhi charcha karne ke liye aajao. Nahi padha hai toh main Italian mein bhi iska anuvaad karke apko bhej deta hun, usko padh lijiye. (Rahul Baba, if you have read the law please come anywhere for a debate on it. If you haven’t read the law, I can help you with an Italian translation of it, please read the law).”

Attacking the Congress further, Shah said that Congress party is speaking against a great personality like Veer Savarkar as well for vote-bank politics. Congressmen should be ashamed of themselves.

Shah further stated that minorities lived honourably in India while their percentage declined in neighbouring countries. There is no provision in the Citizenship Amendment Act to take anyone’s citizenship away, it is a law to grant citizenship.