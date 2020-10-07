Top StoriesNationalSports

BJP’s Babita Phogat Resigns As Deputy Director Of Sports

By Pratidin Bureau
Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Wednesday has resigned from her position as the Deputy Director of the sports department of Haryana, triggering speculation that she will campaign for the party ahead of a bypoll in Sonipat district next month.

Phogat wrote a brief letter to the Principal Secretary of the sports department about her resignation citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

“I had recently joined as Deputy Director in sports department but due to unavoidable circumstances I may not be able continue with my services,” she wrote.

Phogat, 30, joined the BJP in August last year along with her father Mahavir Phogat just before Haryana elections. She contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections but was unsuccessful.

She is a three-time Commonwealth gold and silver medalist and also inspired the 2016 blockbuster “Dangal” starring Aamir Khan.

Earlier this year she triggered a controversy after she linked the coronavirus pandemic to an Islamic sect. Her social media post divided social media users with some condemning it and some supporting her thoughts.

