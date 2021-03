Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biswajit Daimary on Monday evening took oath as a Member of Parliament for Rajya Sabha.

In February this year Daimary was elected unopposed to the upper house of parliament.

Daimary quit Bodoland People’s Front last year days before the Bodoland Territorial Council elections and resigned as a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. His Rajya Sabha term was to end in 2026. Daimary then joined BJP in November last year.