BJP’s Executive Meeting at Karimganj on Dec 23, 24

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
BJP
38

The two-day executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh will be held at Karimganj on December 23 and 24. An official meeting will be held in this regard at Silchar on Tuesday evening at the district BJP office.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the executive meet on Wednesday while Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the meeting on Thursday.

Assam Forest and Environment, Fisheries and Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the preparedness at the government school playground ahead of the meeting with Karimgang district BJP President Subrata Bhattacharjee, Ratabari constituency MLA Bijoy Malakar and other senior leaders of BJP.

Related News

Assam: BJP Activist Killed At Mushalpur

Hagrama Mohilary Withdraws Security Assigned to Him

Titabor: Leftist Leader Kula Das Passes Away

PM Modi Receives ‘Legion of Merit’ Honour By Donald Trump

You might also like
Regional

KLO Cadre Apprehended in Kokrajhar

National

Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from Begusarai

Regional

Monsoon covers most parts of North East

Regional

Five killed in truck-tempo collision in Bongaigaon

Top Stories

Parag Kumar Das Memorial Online Essay Competition

Top Stories

Three more detained for connection with Hizbul Mujahideen

Comments
Loading...