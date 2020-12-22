BJP’s Executive Meeting at Karimganj on Dec 23, 24

The two-day executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh will be held at Karimganj on December 23 and 24. An official meeting will be held in this regard at Silchar on Tuesday evening at the district BJP office.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the executive meet on Wednesday while Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the meeting on Thursday.

Assam Forest and Environment, Fisheries and Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the preparedness at the government school playground ahead of the meeting with Karimgang district BJP President Subrata Bhattacharjee, Ratabari constituency MLA Bijoy Malakar and other senior leaders of BJP.