BJP’s Khushbu Sundar’s Car Hit by a Tanker

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday met with an accident in Tamil Nadu but she managed to escape unhurt.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was travelling in her car when it was hit by a tanker near Melmaruvathur.

Police said the BJP leader escaped unhurt in the accident. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The politician later took to Twitter to inform about the incident. She said her car was hit by a container when she was on her way to Cuddalore.

Sundar in her tweet said, “Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen.”

“Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play (sic),” she added.