“BJP’s Performance Not As Loud As Their Campaigning”: Rakibul

Taking a dig at BJP, MLA Rakibul Hussain on Sunday said that BJP’s antics during their campaigning for the BTC polls have not worked at all and instead lost the elections.

He further said that earlier BJP had targeted BPF leader Hagrama Mahilary by saying that BPF will lose their vanity in the 2020 BTC polls but emerged as the single largest majority with 17 seats.

“BPF has proved their power to BJP”, he added.

Hussain also termed the BJP-AGP alliance as a fake alliance. He further said that only three ministers of AGP have good relations with the BJP and those three ministers have in-turn ruined the regional party.

Earlier today, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that BJP, UPPL and GSP will form a new coalition government in the Bodoland territorial Region (BTR).