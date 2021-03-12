BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Files Nomination from Nandigram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination on Friday from the Nandigram seat. Adhikari, who defected from Trinamool Congress (TMC) in December last year, will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

After leading a-km-long roadshow, accompanied by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani, Adhikari filed his papers at the sub-divisional office in Haldia.

Adhikari switched over to the BJP in December and is up against the chief minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat as a TMC candidate in 2016 by bagging over 67 per cent of the votes, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI by a margin of 81,230 votes, reported PTI.

Banerjee had filed her nomination on Wednesday after a day-long poll campaign.