Black Box Recorders Of Crashed Indonesian Plane Recovered

Indonesian authorities recovered two black box recorders of the ill-fated Sriwijaya airline that crashed into the sea just 4 minutes after taking off from Jakarta. Suspected pieces of the plane as well as human body parts were also retrieved.

A black box flight recorder is an electronic recording device placed in an aircraft for the purpose of facilitating the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.

Along with the black boxes, one twisted piece of metal painted in Sriwijaya Air’s blue and red colours, human body parts and clothing were also recovered, Indonesian authorities said.

They added that the pieces of wreckage were brought to Jakarta port by rescuers, which came from a depth of 23 metres (75 feet) near a group of islands off the Jakarta coast.

As per reports, the plane had 12 crew and 50 passengers on board, all Indonesians including seven children and three babies.

It may be stated that the Sriwijaya Air plane was a nearly 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, much older than Boeing’s problem-plagued 737 MAX model. Older 737 models are widely flown and do not have the stall-prevention system implicated in the MAX safety crisis.

On Saturday afternoon, the Boeing 737-500 with 62 passengers onboard was headed to Pontianak in West Kalimantan before it disappeared from the radar soon after takeoff.