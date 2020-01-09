Black flag protests continue unabated in Assam

Though the ruling BJP party has been organizing ‘Peace Rally’ in different parts of Assam in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the party leaders are continuously facing black flag protests by the common people in various parts of the State. On Thursday, black flags were waved at BJP leaders including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Terash Gowalla and Bolin Chetia in different parts of the State.

BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass faced black flag protest by the AASU members in Pathsala. However, the BJP leader showed ‘Gamocha’ to the protesters.

Similarly, in Sadia, black flags were waved at local BJP MLA Bolin Chetia, while he was on his way to home. The black flags were waved by the members of AASU, and AJYCP. On the other hand, Duliajan MLA Terash Gowalla also faced black flag protest by the local organisations.