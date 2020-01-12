Black flags waved at MP Queen Oja

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gauhati Parliamentary Constituency Queen Oja was shown black flags on Saturday night. Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) waved black flags to the MP near Hajo.

According to reports, the MP was on her way to Bamundi Sankardev Sishu Niketan, when the AASU members gheraoed the convoy of the MP and waved black flags at her. They also shouted slogans against the MP, the BJP and the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act.

It may be mentioned here that BJP leaders including Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Union Minister Rameswar Teli and others have been continuously facing black flag protests in different parts of the State after the Centre introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament.