‘Black Fungus’ Declared An Epidemic In Rajasthan

In a fresh development, Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’, which has affected a number of people in the last few weeks, has been declared as an epidemic in Rajasthan.

According to doctors, the disease primarily affects people who are infected with COVID-19. It has affected recovering COVID patients as well.

Experts say people with diabetes are more vulnerable to black fungus.

Rajasthan currently has around 100 cases of black fungus. A separate ward has been in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for treatment.

A notification issued by state’s Principal Health Secretary, Akhil Arora, classifies Mucormycosis as an epidemic and notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

Arora says the step was taken to ensureintegrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus.

On Monday, Rajasthan government had had issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of a drug used in the treatment of black fungus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Meanwhile in Delhi, cases of black fungus are frequently reported amid surge in COVID-19 infections.

A four-member technical expert committee (TEC) was constituted to prevent the indiscriminate use of Amphotericin-B injection and to establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution of this drug to the needy and hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

As per a report, Amphotericin-B is currently in short supply.

The first suspected case of black fungus in Assam was found in a youth who died on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Guwahati.

The youth identified as Palmoni Bora (27) was admitted to Apollo Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is caused by a group of mould called mucormycetes.

These fungi live in the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles, or rotten wood, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

When someone breathes these fungal spores, they are likely to get the infection that commonly affects the sinuses or lungs.

Mucorales are ubiquitous throughout the environment and commonly found in decaying organic matter, soil, compost, and animal excreta, particularly in a wet environment.