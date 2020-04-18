Blank fire at Rangapara amid lockdown

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Blank fire at Rangapara amid lockdown
247

A clash between police and tea garden labourers broke out in Rangapara area on Saturday night, following which the police had to resort to blank fire. According to reports, there was an alleged lockdown violation in the area.

During patrolling in the tea garden area, the police observed that few labourers were maintaining the lockdown guideline and people were gathering in groups.

Following this, police lathi charged on them, where four people sustained injuries. In retaliation, the tea garden labourers attacked the police team injuring a police personnel. To control the situation, the police had to blank fire in the area.

(More details awaited)
Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

37 members quit BJP in Nagaland

Regional

Shillong rallies for inclusion of Khasi language in 8th schedule

National

1 Dead, As Building Collapses in K’Taka

Regional

Massive fire breaks out in Daporiju

Pratidin Exclusive

Sonowal appeals: Do not come out of home for 14 days

National

Indu Malhotra Joins Panel Probing Charges Against CJI

Comments
Loading...