Blank fire at Rangapara amid lockdown

A clash between police and tea garden labourers broke out in Rangapara area on Saturday night, following which the police had to resort to blank fire. According to reports, there was an alleged lockdown violation in the area.

During patrolling in the tea garden area, the police observed that few labourers were maintaining the lockdown guideline and people were gathering in groups.

Following this, police lathi charged on them, where four people sustained injuries. In retaliation, the tea garden labourers attacked the police team injuring a police personnel. To control the situation, the police had to blank fire in the area.

(More details awaited)