Blast Occur at Baghjan Oil Field

By Pratidin Bureau
A blast occurred at the Baghjan oil field on Tuesday afternoon. A massive fire took place on the site after the blast.

However, gas and oil emission continued at the site for 14 days after a blowout has been reported in a well at the oilfield.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from Singapore also arrived at the site on Monday to control the situation and they also sat on a discussion with the OIL and ONGC teams as to how the situation could be controlled.

Earlier, teams from ONGC Gujarat also arrived at the spot but failed to control the situation.

More Details Awaited

