Top StoriesNational

“…Blind Arrogance To Get New House”: Rahul On Central Vista Project Amid COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the government’s central vista project as a “criminal wastage” and urged to focus on people’s lives instead.

“Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people’s lives at the centre — not your blind arrogance to get a new house,” he said on Twitter.

The central vista project is the redevelopment of the parliament building which is envisioned in a triangular shape, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. It also includes new residences for the prime minister and vice president.

Related News

Assam Reports 5,626 Fresh COVID Cases, 47 Deaths

Indian Army To Build 60-Bedded ICU At Tezpur Medical College

215 MT Oxygen, Over 2500 Oxygen Cylinders From Kuwait…

Hagrama Mohilary Receives COVID Vaccine

Notably, the estimated cost of the project was also revised from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress party had been urging the give priority to improving medical facilities across India to save lives instead of spending on central vista project.

It has also criticised the government for according the construction work of the Central Vista project “essential services” tag and has and accused it of having its priorities wrong.

You might also like
National

Sitharaman delivers longest ever Budget speech

Top Stories

Harbhajan Singh To Miss IPL 2020

Technology

Google to set strict political ad rules ahead EU elections

World

US airport officials ask Canadian Minister to take off his turban

National

SC to Hear 10 Petitions on Article 370 today

Regional

Exceptional marriage in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...