“…Blind Arrogance To Get New House”: Rahul On Central Vista Project Amid COVID

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the government’s central vista project as a “criminal wastage” and urged to focus on people’s lives instead.

“Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people’s lives at the centre — not your blind arrogance to get a new house,” he said on Twitter.

The central vista project is the redevelopment of the parliament building which is envisioned in a triangular shape, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. It also includes new residences for the prime minister and vice president.

Notably, the estimated cost of the project was also revised from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress party had been urging the give priority to improving medical facilities across India to save lives instead of spending on central vista project.

It has also criticised the government for according the construction work of the Central Vista project “essential services” tag and has and accused it of having its priorities wrong.