Blue Revolution To Get A Boost In Assam: CM

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the proposed Middle Assam, regional office, training centre and rural eco-tourism cum guest house of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Limited at Charan Beel in Morigaon.

The chief minister said, “Once completed, the facilities will play an integral role in augmenting Blue Revolution in Assam”.

Sonowal also inaugurated a biodiversity park named Sahityarathi Lakhminath BezbaroaSahitya Monishi Upobon at the forest office campus of forest range officer at Manipur in Morigaon today.

This bio-diversity park is one such 24 biodiversity parks being set up by the Forest Department across 24 districts under CAMPA scheme. Six parks have already been set up including the one in Morigaon. Each park covering an area of 2 to 3 hectare will be designed to preserve local medicinal plants and other varieties of flora, an official statement said.

Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika, Chairman Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Limited Ramakanta Deuri, MLA Roha Dimbeswar Das, MLA Batadrava Angoorlata Deka, Principal Secretary Environment and Forest Avinash Joshi, PCCF AM Singh and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.

