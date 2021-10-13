BMW Motorrad Launches New C 400 GT Scooter In India

The two-wheeler arm of the luxury German carmaker, BMW Motorrad on Tuesday said it has launched premium midsize scooter BMW C 400 GT in India priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to latest reports, the all-new scooter will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, “The launch of the all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease.”

Whether riding into the city center, traveling to the office, or enjoying a weekend tour- the C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too, he added.

As explained by BMW Motorrad, the C 400 GT comes with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with a displacement of 350 cc.

It generates a peak output of 34 hp enabling it to achieve 0-100 kms in 9.5 seconds and a top speed of over 139 km/h.