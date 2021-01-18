Board Exams Syllabus Reduced, More Options In JEE, NEET: Edu Minister

In a recent development, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, while addressing queries of students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country during a webinar, said that students will be asked questions in the upcoming board exams 2021 on the basis of the revised/reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum, keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

“The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams. The questions will only be asked from that portion,” he added.

The Minister further said that the engineering entrance test — JEE Main 2021, and medical entrance test — NEET 2021, this year the candidates will have more options to answer the questions.

Speaking on the reopening of schools and colleges across the states, the minister said that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school. He added that once it is confirmed that it is safe to ask students to attend schools physically only then a decision will be taken to continue online classes.

Moreover, Pokhriyal interacted with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya to motivate and encourage them to focus on their academics despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may be stated that the Union Education Ministry had already announced that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release an examination date-sheet.