Boat Capsizes In Rajasthan, 14 Feared Drowned

By Pratidin Bureau
A boat carrying around three dozen pilgrims capsized in the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday. Atleast 14 people are feared drowned.

Rescue operations were carried out by local administration, villagers and police teams. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team also rushed to the scene to join them.

The incident happened when the three dozen villagers were on their way to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River.

According to district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore, some managed to swim to safety while 14 people have been missing. The missing include men, women and children.

Bodies of three persons are reported to have been recovered till now.

