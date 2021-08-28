Boat Operations Suspended In Dhubri As Brahmaputra Flows Above Danger Level

The district administration has announced a ban on boat operations in the river until further order, as river Brahmputra is flowing above the danger level (28.62 m) since Friday evening after rising over 0.10-m in the last 24 hours in Dhubri, stated a local report.

The river was flowing at 28.94 m, which is about 0.34 above the schedule danger mark (28.62 m) on Saturday morning, as per the report of the Central Water Commission (CWC).

According to the local report, Dhubri district administration sources said the officials of concerned departments including the Inland Water Transport (IWT) are keeping a close watch on the water level of river Brahmputra since it started increasing continuously in the last week.

The district administration said that restrictions will be imposed in the interest of public safety as the trend of rising the water level has become alarming now and the flow of the water current is increasing in the stream.

All concerned law enforcement agencies of the respective areas have been directed for the compliance of the order, the district administration further added.

As per the morning report of the Central Water Commission, in Dhubri, the water level of river Brahmaputra reached 62.94-m mark, which is 0.34-m above the danger mark.

Meanwhile, the Dhubri district has recorded a total rainfall of 41.4-mm during the last 24 hours.