Bodo Accord: BTAD to be renamed as BTR

The Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) will now be named as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and will have more administrative power.

Cadres of all the four factions of NDFB will lay down arms on January 30.

1,550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30th January. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, said Amit Shah.

An agreement has been signed between Home Minister Amit Shah and National Democratic Front of Bodoland factions on Monday.

KEY POINTS