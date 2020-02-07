Bodo Accord celebration: PM Modi LIVE from Kokrajhar

Talking about Bodo peace Accord, Modi said Rs. 1500 Crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos. Every right, culture, language, and development will be ensured. Their protection will be ensured: Modi

Earlier, NE was far away from New Delhi but now it is very close. UPA neglected NE and isolated NE from the mainstream: Narendra Modi

Will implement Assam Accord, won’t be stuck in the past: PM Modi

I want to assure the people of Assam that after the Committee of Clause VI submits its report, the Central Govt will act on it swiftly: PM Modi.

We’ll implement the recommendations by the Clause VI committee of the Assam Accord: Narendra Modi at Kokrajhar.

This accord will not only benefit the Bodo people but other societies as well.



According to the Accord, BTC's territorial range has been increased and given more power: PM Modi #AssamWelcomesModi #BodoPeaceAccord — BJP (@BJP4India) February 7, 2020

Following Mahatma Gandhi’s path of Ahimsa, a lot of people from Assam have accepted peace and democracy. They have placed the Indian Constitution at its rightful place: PM Modi.

PM Modi in Kokrajhar, Assam: I welcome all those who were part of the Bodo Land Movement and have joined the mainstream. After five decades, with full harmony, the expectations and aspirations of every partner associated with the Bodo Land Movement have been respected. pic.twitter.com/evIVVqoTzu — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Today, 130 crore Indians are congratulating you and are thanking you for solving this issue: PM Modi.

Today is the day to remember Upendra Nath and Roop Nath Bramha and to pay our respects to them.: Narendra Modi.

आज का दिन, इस समझौते में बहुत सकारात्मक भूमिका निभाने वाले All Bodo Students Union, National Democratic Front of Bodoland से जुड़े सभी युवा साथियों, BTC के चीफ श्री हगरामा माहीलारे और असम सरकार की प्रतिबद्धता को अभिनंदन करने का है: पीएम मोदी #AssamWelcomesModi #BodoPeaceAccord — BJP (@BJP4India) February 7, 2020

This is a new opportunity and a new dawn for Assam and the entire Northeast to welcome the 21st century. The road for permanent peace has opened up only due to your help and willpower. We won’t allow the darkness of terrorism to return here. No citizen will die of violence anymore in this region.: PM Narendra Modi.

I pay my respects and thank all of you. I’m here to instill a new belief in all Assamese people: PM Modi.

At times some leaders talk about beating me with sticks, but I’m saved by the blessings of all mothers of India: Narendra Modi.

I’ve seen a lot of rallies in my political and public life, but I have never seen such a massive crowd. This is certainly one of the largest political rallies in India in the post-Independence era: PM Modi.