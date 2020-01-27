Bodo Accord: Himanta thanks Modi, Shah

The union government has finally come out to sign the framework agreement with all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) ahead of the election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Now, with the latest development of peace process with the militant group NDFB (S), Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has high hopes that the pain they suffered due to militancy problems in the region will come to an end in the new era of peace and progress.

Taking to twitter Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for making it a full and final solution to the over decades-old Bodo issue.

1/2 Today at 1.30 pm with blessings of PM Sri @narendramodi GoI under the leadership of HM Sri @AmitShah shall sign a historic #BodoAccord by bringing four groups of #NDFB together. All Bodo Students' Union will be a key signatory in this Accord. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 27, 2020

The Bodo Accord shall reaffirm the territorial integrity of Assam and at the same time usher us into a new hope of peace and progress in Bodoland, Himanta added.

He also thanked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary.