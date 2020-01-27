Bodo Accord: Packages announced for development of BTR

As the agreement signed between the Centre, the Assam government and Bodo stakeholders (NDFB and its factions) saw the announcement of various measures to ensure the territorial and cultural integrity of the region.

According to the agreement, BTAD will be renamed Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). More legislative, executive, administrative, financial powers will be given to the authorities within the region from now on.

Govt of India will expedite to give Bodo people settled in hilly areas of Assam the status of the hilly tribe, Sarma announced. Bodo with Devnagri script will now become Associate official language for the entire state of Assam

A Central university in the name of Upendranth Brahma will be established within the Bodoland area. National Sports University; Institute of Livelihood management, Regional medical institute; tribal university, rural development centre, veterinary college, music and fine art college and many more centres will be set up in the region to ensure progress.

“The #Bodo Peace Accord has full support of Assam government led by HCM @sarbanandsonwal & Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Sri Hagrama Mohilary, making it full and final solution to the over decades-old Bodo issue. Thank all those who made this historic Accord possible,” Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier tweeted.