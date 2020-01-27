Bodo Accord Signed

Government of India signs tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of banned organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA); Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma present.

READ | Full Text of Draft Bodo Treaty

Today Centre, Assam Govt and Bodo representatives have signed an important agreement. This agreement will ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people, said Amit Shah.

“1,550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30th January. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner,” Amit Shah announced.

All stakeholders of Bodo society has signed this agreement, reaffirming the territorial integrity of Assam, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This is a developing story

