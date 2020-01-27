Bodo Accord To be Signed Today

The new Bodo Accord will be signed on Monday at 3 PM in New Delhi, confirmed the Ministry of Home Affairs Officials.

ABSU President Pramod Bodo, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, NDFB (R) Chief Ranjan Daimary headed to New Delhi to sign the agreement in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The content of the Bodo Accord has remained a secret, as the Bodo leadership is completely tightlipped. Meanwhile, an Assam bandh has also been called today by various Koch organisations against the proposed Act.

The new agreement purportedly has given a slew of more power and facilities to the Bodoland territorial Council, including possible expansion of areas to Sonitpur, Biswanath Chariali and Lakhimpur district without redrawing the district map again.

According to sources, the new structure would continue to include 6th Schedule and it is neither a state nor a union territory however some new areas without a boundary might be included to facilitate the Bodo people living there.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma also tried to pacify the tension in those areas by assuring that there would be no more new districts and no more villages going to the proposed administrative zone.

Meanwhile, the Clause VI committee’s term has been extended by one month as the new Bodo Accord has forced the committee to reopen their recommendations.

The Committee Chairman Biplab Sharma told media persons at New Delhi that they would like to read the content of the new accord by today so that they can further deliberate on the recommendations.

Moreover, ABSU President Pramod Bodo said that the new accord will bring peace to the Bodoland adding that the said accord will also end the violent movement for a separate Bodoland and will secure the land, culture, and language of the Bodo people.