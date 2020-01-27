Bodo Accord to Include villages contiguous to BTAD

The union government has finally signed the framework agreement with all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) ahead of the election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that no new districts will be included in the Bodoland Union Territory Council. However, the provision ‘inclusion of villages contiguous to BTAD’ creates another question on this issue. The paragraph of the accord clearly says that the new commission will examine and recommend the inclusion of villages contiguous to BTAD and having majority tribal population, as demanded by Bodo organizations.

The Commission will be appointed under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution soon after signing of the MoS to examine and recommend on the following :

(i) Inclusion of villages contiguous to BTAD and having majority tribal population, as demanded by Bodo organisations.

(ii) Exclusion of villages currently under BTAD which are contiguous to non Sixth Schedule areas and have majority non tribal population.

(iii) Increase in constituencies of BTC upto the maximum of 60 seats after alteration in the area, without adversely affecting the existing percentage of reservation for tribals.

The Commission will include representatives of the state Government as well as other stakeholders including ABSU and BTC as its members. It will submit its recommendation within six months from the date of notification.