Bodo To Be Associate Official Language Of Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
255

In a recent update, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the state cabinet has decided to make Bodo the associate official language for the state of Assam.

Furthermore, the cabinet has also given approval for the constitution of a Bodo Kachari Autonomous Welfare Council outside the 6th schedule area for the welfare of the Bodo community.

Sarma who holds the portfolio of Finance, Planning and Development, Health and Family Welfare, Education department, and P.W.D. confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle.

