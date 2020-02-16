Bodoland demand: ABSU announces historic move

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading the separate Bodoland demand in Assam over the last five decades, has announced that it has suspended the demand for an indefinite period.

Announcing this in Kokrajhar, the newly appointed president of ABSU, Dipen Boro, while addressing media persons at Bodofa House in Kokrajhar on Saturday, said that the students’ union is stressing to build healthy integration and peace in the region.

“We have decided to suspend the demand following the signing of the historic Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) agreement between the Centre, state and the representatives from Bodo community, including members of the ABSU and representatives from all the four groups of the NDFB,” Boro said.

He said that the students’ union will put pressure on the Centre and the state government for proper implementation of the BTR accord. The accord is paving the way for development and integrity, he added.

Meanwhile, the ABSU president also urged the Centre and state government to provide proper rehabilitation package for the NDFB cadres as well withdrawal of heinous and non-heinous criminal cases pending against the rebels.