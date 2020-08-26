Body Formed To Monitor Tarun Gogoi’s Health: Himanta

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed a committee that has been constituted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to monitor the health status of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

The minister announced the decision on Twitter and said, “A committee under the chairmanship of Dr Jogesh Sarma, head of Pulmonary Medicine Department of GMCH has been constituted to monitor the health status of Sri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam”.

Gogoi was tested positive for COVID-19 today and has been admitted to GMCH few hours ago.

The official statement said that “Tarun Gogoi has been advised to be shifted to the new paying cabin,” and published the names of the doctors who would be monitoring his health. The doctors are from departments of medicine, cardiology, surgery, endocrinology and anesthesiology.